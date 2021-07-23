 Skip to Content
2020 Summer Olympics Swimming

How to watch Caeleb Dressel at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Live Online for Free

Jeremy Milliner

Michael Phelps isn’t an easy act to follow, but at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics Caeleb Dressel is going to give it a shot. Weighing in at 6’ 2” and 198 pounds, Dressel is a perfect storm of power and perseverance - a pure athlete with a body made to cut through the water.

Dressel’s background, form, and dedication are keeping expectations high, but he’s not letting it get to him. “Whatever other people expect me to do, whatever they’re comparing me to, I don’t care,” says Dressel. “I’m just trying to swim fast.”

The swimming portion of the 2021 Olympics is a series of heats and finals over the course of nine days. You can catch the Qualifying Events live on Saturday, July 24 on USA. The finals will be on NBC, but you can also stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch Caeleb Dressel at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Saturday, July 24-Saturday, July 31
TV: USA and NBC
Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

To watch Dressel’s quest in the pool in Tokyo, we recommend fuboTV for its 4K broadcasts, free trial, and access to other channels showing this summer’s Olympic action.

Caeleb Dressel Olympics TV Schedule

Date Time Event Where to Watch Stream Now
Saturday, July 24 6 AM Day 1, Heats USA Stream with Free Trial
Saturday, July 24 9:30 PM Day 2, Finals NBC Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, July 25 6 AM Day 2, Heats USA Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, July 25 9:30 PM Day 3, Finals NBC Stream with Free Trial
Monday, July 26 6 AM Day 3, Heats USA Stream with Free Trial
Monday, July 26 9:30 PM Day 4, Finals NBC Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, July 27 6 AM Day 4, Heats USA Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, July 27 9:30 PM Day 5, Finals NBC Stream with Free Trial
Wednesday, July 28 6 AM Day 5, Heats USA Stream with Free Trial
Wednesday, July 28 9:30 PM Day 6, Finals NBC Stream with Free Trial
Thursday, July 29 6 AM Day 6, Heats USA Stream with Free Trial
Thursday, July 29 9:30 PM Day 7, Finals NBC Stream with Free Trial
Friday, July 30 6 AM Day 7, Heats USA Stream with Free Trial
Friday, July 30 9:30 PM Day 8, Finals NBC Stream with Free Trial
Saturday, July 31 9:30 PM Day 9, Finals NBC Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream U.S. Gymnastics Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Caeleb Dressel’s events using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

2020 Summer Olympics

