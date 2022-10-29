 Skip to Content
How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on October 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Oilers take win streak into matchup against the Flames

Edmonton Oilers (4-3-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-1-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers will try to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the Calgary Flames.

Calgary went 17-11-3 in Pacific Division play and had a 50-21-11 record overall last season. The Flames averaged 3.6 goals on 35.5 shots per game last season.

Edmonton had a 49-27-6 record overall while going 29-8-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Oilers had a 25.5% power play success rate last season, scoring 60 goals on 235 chances.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed).

Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Carter Savoie: out (lower-body), Dylan Holloway: day to day (upper-body).

