How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on October 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.
Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers
- When: Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
- TV: ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+
Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?
If you live outside of market, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Oilers take win streak into matchup against the Flames
Edmonton Oilers (4-3-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-1-0, second in the Pacific Division)
Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers will try to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the Calgary Flames.
Calgary went 17-11-3 in Pacific Division play and had a 50-21-11 record overall last season. The Flames averaged 3.6 goals on 35.5 shots per game last season.
Edmonton had a 49-27-6 record overall while going 29-8-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Oilers had a 25.5% power play success rate last season, scoring 60 goals on 235 chances.
INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed).
Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Carter Savoie: out (lower-body), Dylan Holloway: day to day (upper-body).