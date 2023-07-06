How to Watch ‘Call Her King’ Original Movie Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

BET+ ’s newest original movie “ Call Her King ” is here! The movie debuts on-demand on Thursday, July 6. It stars Naturi Naughton as Judge King, a skilled jurist who is more than capable of taking care of herself. When violence erupts into a tense standoff situation in King’s courtroom, she is willing, if not eager to take matters into her own hands. You can watch Call Her King with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+ .

About ‘Call Her King’ Original Movie Premiere

“Call Her King” tells the enthralling story of Judge Jaeda King (Naughton). She knows that her chosen career has associated dangers, but she never thougt they’d come home to roost like this. Things come to a head when Sean Samuels, a hardened and merciless felon has his case assigned to Judge King.

After leveling a death sentence on Samuels (Jason Mitchell), the courtroom is taken by force by his brother Gabriel, also known as Black Caesar (Lance Gross). In this intense standoff, the Judge must depend on her intelligence, resilience, and expertise to navigate the situation, protect the hostages, and find a way to secure her own escape…and serve justice to the Samuels brothers.

