How to Watch ‘Candy’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

In the new Hulu limited series "Candy," Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel) puts up an earnest, congenial facade in her day-to-day life, but there's something deeply unsettling lurking beneath her large spectacles and winsome smile. Based on a chilling true story, the first episode hits Hulu on Monday, May 9, with a new episode each day until the finale on Friday the 13.

Candy Montgomery is a humble housewife and mother of two. Quick with a fresh-baked dessert and never a hair out of place, she keeps a tidy home and even becomes invested in the success of the local children’s choir. But it’s all a little too perfect. Suffocating for years beneath the bland malaise of her day-to-day life, something inside of her suddenly snaps. “Candy” is a teasing burn; a tense, mounting drama that comes to pressure and erupts deadly violence across the stultifying suburban landscape.

A disturbingly morbid crime drama, "Candy" recounts the infamous murder of Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) along with Montgomery's affair with her husband, Allan (Pablo Schreiber). Moreover, it encapsulates the thick, socially stifling atmosphere that incited Candy's fall from perfection. Pilot director Michael Uppendahl establishes this with a nuanced approach, provoking apprehension by juxtaposing peace with violence. Long moments of relatable mundanity become palpable enough to rend apart with a rusty ax.

