How to Watch Capital One’s ‘The Match’ - Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson Live for Free Without Cable

Two pairs of unstoppable duos take to the green in the latest installment of “Capital One’s The Match.” Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce take on “The Splash Brothers” Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors in a 12-hole event from the Wynn Las Vegas. Both Mahomes and Curry have played in this event before but lost in their debut match. Which pair will come out on top this time? Find out this Thursday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Watch the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘The Match - Mahomes and Kelce vs. Curry and Thompson’

Save 62% (Just $15/mo) $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 62.5% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $15). Offer ends soon.

About ‘The Match’

The star-studded pairings include two sports icons making their second appearances in “The Match.” Mahomes and Curry have both won two MVPs in their respective sports, and Mahomes has been named to five NFL Pro Bowls, with Curry being voted to nine NBA All-Star Games. Each pair wants to rebound from their debuts in the event.

Last summer, Mahomes and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen fell to fellow QBs Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady on the final hole, while in 2020 Curry and former Colts and Broncos QB Peyton Manning lost 4 and 3 to Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson in Arizona.

This year’s event will be held at the Wynn Golf Club, which hosted Brooks Koepka’s 5-and-3 win over Bryson DeChambeau in “The Match” in November 2021, along with the Brady/Rodgers win last June. Wynn Golf Club is a 6,722-yard, par-70 championship-length golf course and is considered one of the best courses in Las Vegas.

Located on the site of the legendary Desert Inn Golf Club, the golf course was designed by Tom Fazio and recently updated by his son, Logan. It offers elevation changes and uncharacteristic water hazards on 12 of the Las Vegas course’s 18 picturesque holes.

“Inside the NBA’s” Ernie Johnson will host the festivities, joined by his teammate Charles Barkley and golf analyst Trevor Immelman. Kathryn Tappen will report live from the course, while Bills linebacker and Bleacher Report contributor Von Miller will commentate from a golf cart alongside Curry and Thompson’s Warriors teammate Draymond Green.

How to Stream ‘The Match - Mahomes and Kelce vs. Curry and Thompson’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Match - Mahomes and Kelce vs. Curry and Thompson” live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services