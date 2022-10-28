How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on October 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders

In Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet 2, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders game on MSG Sportsnet 2 and Bally Sports South with DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders on Bally Sports+?

Fans in Carolina, can watch the Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders game on Bally Sports+, which streams Bally Sports South.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders on fuboTV?

Customers in New York, can watch the Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders game with fuboTV on MSG SportsNet. Those in Carolina though won’t be able to watch the game because fuboTV doesn’t carry Bally Sports South.

With fuboTV, you can also watch games that air on ESPN and can get NHL Network as part of their Sports Plus Add-on.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and New York, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch this Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders game with Sling TV, since they don’t carry Bally Sports South and MSG SportsNet. Throughout the season, you can watch games with Sling that are available on ESPN, TNT, and NHL Network.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders on Hulu Live TV?

No, you can’t watch this Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders game with Hulu Live TV, since they don’t carry Bally Sports South and MSG SportsNet. During the NHL season, Hulu Live TV will carry games that air on ESPN, TNT, ESPN+, and select NBC Sports RSNs.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders on YouTube TV?

No, you can’t watch this Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders game with YouTube TV, since they don’t carry Bally Sports South and MSG SportsNet. With YouTube TV, you can only watch games that air on ESPN, TNT, and select NBC Sports RSNs.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Islanders take on the Hurricanes after Palmieri's 2-goal performance

New York Islanders (3-4-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (4-1-1, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Kyle Palmieri’s two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Islanders’ 3-0 win.

Carolina had a 54-20-8 record overall while going 20-12-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Hurricanes scored 51 power-play goals last season on 232 total chances (2.8 chances per game).

New York had a 37-35-10 record overall while going 15-9-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Islanders scored 230 total goals last season (2.8 per game on 28.9 shots per game).

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (upper body).