Apple TV+ Carpool Karaoke: The Series

How to Watch ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ Season 5 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Buckle up for another hilarious and entertaining series of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” when it returns for its fifth season this week. The show is based on “Carpool Karaoke” from “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Season 5 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 27, and you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Stream ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’

About ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” features groups of celebrities, athletes, actors, and other pop culture icons. On each episode of the show, a new duo will hit the road. Along the way, they’ll make conversation, share a few laughs, and dive into their favorite playlists.

This season’s guests include Simu Liu, Jessica Henwick, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney, Anitta, Saweetie, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott, stars from All Elite Wrestling, and the D’Amelio family.

James Corden and Ben Winston are both the creators and executive producers of the series. When season five premieres, the previous four seasons will be available to stream on Apple TV+ as well.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

August 8, 2017

Celebrity pairings ride along in a car together as they sing tunes from their personal playlists and surprise fans who don’t expect to see big stars belting out tunes one lane over. Based on the segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Can You Stream ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ for Free?

Apple TV+ offers a free seven-day trial so you can stream “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” and other titles at no cost. After the trial period ends, a monthly Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • 7-Day Trial
    apple.com

    Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights.

    They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

    7-Day Trial
    $4.99 / month
    apple.com

Watch the 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' Preview:

