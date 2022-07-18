How to Watch ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ Premiere For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

VH1’s “Caught in the Act: Unfaithful” is a unique new reality show that is all about helping people catch their unfaithful partners and put the cheaters on blast. “Basketball Wives” star Tami Roman hosts the series and brings the truth to light. The series kicks off with a two-episode premiere on Monday, July 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch it on VH1 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’

When: Monday, July 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, July 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT TV: VH1

VH1 Stream: Watch live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’

On “Caught in the Act: Unfaithful,” Roman works alongside people who have suspicions that their partners are being unfaithful. They dig for evidence of infidelity in their relationships and then, Roman supports and empowers people to catch the cheaters in the act, as the show’s title suggests.

According to VH1, “Once the investigation is complete, the suspicious lover can choose to team up with their partner’s other lover or take them both down in an undercover ambush.”

In the trailer, Roman and one hurt woman look at video footage that proves her man is being unfaithful. As she watches it, Roman says, “It’s almost like he has replaced you.”

The series’ first season features a total of six episodes; two episodes air each Monday for three weeks with the final two parts premiering on August 1.

How to Stream ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “Caught in the Act: Unfaithful” live on VH1 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options