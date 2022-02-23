How to Watch ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Finale Premiere Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

“Celebrity Big Brother” season three comes to an end this week after Monday’s double elimination. Lamar Odom and Todd Bridges exited the show, leaving just three contestants standing. You don’t want to miss the finale episode and last evictions of the season. The season three finale premieres live on Wednesday, February 23 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Finale

When: Wednesday, February 23 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

With Odom and Bridges being eliminated earlier this week, the final three contestants are on the edge of their seats, waiting to see who wins it all. The three remaining celebrities include 36-year-old YouTube personality Todrick Hall, 35-year-old UFC fighter Miesha Tate, and 54-year-old model Cynthia Bailey.

This season finale will work differently from past seasons because Chris Kattan chose to drop out of the competition early. He is not eligible to cast a vote, which could result in a tie. If there is a tie, viewers will have to cast a tie-breaking vote.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, host Julie Chen Moonves revealed she thinks Tate should win it all. Viewers will have to tune in live to see who walks away as the champion of “Celebrity Big Brother” season three.

