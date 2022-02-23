 Skip to Content
Celebrity Big Brother CBS

How to Watch ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Finale Premiere Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

“Celebrity Big Brother” season three comes to an end this week after Monday’s double elimination. Lamar Odom and Todd Bridges exited the show, leaving just three contestants standing. You don’t want to miss the finale episode and last evictions of the season. The season three finale premieres live on Wednesday, February 23 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Finale

About ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

With Odom and Bridges being eliminated earlier this week, the final three contestants are on the edge of their seats, waiting to see who wins it all. The three remaining celebrities include 36-year-old YouTube personality Todrick Hall, 35-year-old UFC fighter Miesha Tate, and 54-year-old model Cynthia Bailey.

This season finale will work differently from past seasons because Chris Kattan chose to drop out of the competition early. He is not eligible to cast a vote, which could result in a tie. If there is a tie, viewers will have to cast a tie-breaking vote.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, host Julie Chen Moonves revealed she thinks Tate should win it all. Viewers will have to tune in live to see who walks away as the champion of “Celebrity Big Brother” season three.

Celebrity Big Brother

February 7, 2018

Follow a group of American celebrities living together in a house outfitted with 87 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving a grand prize.

How to Stream ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Finale Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five providers allow you to watch “Celebrity Big Brother” season three finale live on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

