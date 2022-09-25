 Skip to Content
Celebrity Jeopardy! ABC

How to Watch ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The “Celebrity Jeopardy!” series premiere is right around the corner and features an impressive lineup of contestants. “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik resumes her role for the celebrity spin-off as well. Rather than airing on weeknights, new episodes will premiere on Sundays with the first one premiering on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Series Premiere

You can also stream “Celebrity Jeopardy!” on-demand on Hulu the following day.

About ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” is very similar to the original game show, except this time, all of the contestants are famous. The stakes are higher than usual with tripled dollar amounts and three hidden Daily Doubles on the board, according to producer Sarah Foss.

On the spin-off, the stars will put their trivia knowledge to the test. Contestants are given clues or answers and must phrase their responses as questions. The winner gets a $1 million prize, which they will then donate to a charity of their choosing.

The following stars will be making appearances on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Tune in to see who has what it takes.

  • Simu Liu
  • Constance Wu
  • Iliza Shlesinger
  • Ray Romano
  • Aisha Tyler
  • Patton Oswalt
  • Michael Cera
  • B.J. Novak
  • Candace Parker
  • Phoebe Robinson
  • Andy Richter
  • Reggie Watts
  • Ego Nwodim
  • Joel Kim Booster
  • Jalen Rose
  • Ike Barinholtz
  • Eddie Huang
  • Matt Rogers
  • Hasan Minhaj
  • John Michael Higgins

How to Stream the ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the "Celebrity Jeopardy!" series premiere on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Get More Details About 'Celebrity Jeopardy!'

