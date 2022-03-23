How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on March 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Charlotte Hornets face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Charlotte takes home win streak into matchup with New York

New York Knicks (30-42, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (37-35, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -6.5; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts New York trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Hornets have gone 22-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference with 50.3 points in the paint led by Miles Bridges averaging 10.4.

The Knicks are 15-27 in conference matchups. New York is second in the Eastern Conference with 46.3 rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 10.0.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Hornets won the last matchup 97-87 on Jan. 17, with Bridges scoring 38 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 19.6 points and 4.4 assists. Bridges is shooting 50.4% and averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Evan Fournier averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. RJ Barrett is averaging 24.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 119.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 48.7 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder), Julius Randle: out (quad).