How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on January 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Orlando faces Charlotte, looks to break road slide

Orlando Magic (7-35, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (23-19, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -5.5; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando visits Charlotte looking to break its five-game road slide.

The Hornets are 15-9 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is third in the NBA shooting 37.5% from deep, led by Cody Martin shooting 48.2% from 3-point range.

The Magic are 1-10 against the rest of their division. Orlando has a 1-20 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Hornets won the last matchup on Nov. 25. Terry Rozier scored 27 points points to help lead the Hornets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Rozier is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Franz Wagner is averaging 15.6 points for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 114.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Magic: 0-10, averaging 102.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Kai Jones: out (health protocols), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (health protocols).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Mo Bamba: out (toe), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (hamstring), Robin Lopez: out (health and safety protocols).