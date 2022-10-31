How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings Game Online on October 31, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, October 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Charlotte Hornets face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Charlotte hosts Sacramento after overtime win against Golden State

Sacramento Kings (1-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts the Sacramento Kings after the Hornets took down the Golden State Warriors 120-113 in overtime.

Charlotte finished 43-39 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 51.4 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 16.3 on fast breaks.

Sacramento finished 30-52 overall last season while going 14-27 on the road. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Hornets: Terry Rozier: day to day (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).

Kings: None listed.