How to Watch Chelsea vs. Dortmund in UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Live For Free on Paramount+

David Satin

The UEFA Champions League has entered its round of 16, and the knockout phase is in full swing. The second leg of the round of 16 will continue on Tuesday, March 7 when Chelsea takes on Borussia Dortmund for the second time. Dortmund took the first match 1-0, which means Chelsea has a bit of a hole to climb out of if it wants to advance past the round of 16. You can watch the game live at no cost with a 30-day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium with Code: ADVANCE.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Dortmund

About Chelsea vs. Dortmund

In each leg of the round of 16, teams play two matches against each other, one each in front of their home crowds. Chelsea first met Borussia Dortmund at home, dropping the match 1-0 and disappointing the 80,000-plus fans who were on hand to see it live. Now Dortmund must avoid the same type of letdown, as it travels home to face Chelsea with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line.

Chelsea might be getting some much-needed reinforcements for the match. Reece James and Christian Pulisic could both return to the lineup for the club, but Dortmund is riding an 11-victory streak across all competitions. Which squad will emerge victorious, and which will have to face another UEFA Champions League offseason knowing they were so close to the endgame?

Can You Stream Chelsea vs. Dortmund For Free?

If you haven’t signed up for Paramount+ already, yes! Paramount+ is currently offering new users a full month of its service for free when they use promo code ADVANCE.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Chelsea vs. Dortmund on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  30-Day Trial
    paramountplus.com

    Paramount Plus

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

    Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.

    With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    The service was previously called CBS All Access.

    30-Day Trial
    $4.99+ / month
    paramountplus.com

    For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE

Watch Highlights of the First Dortmund vs. Chelsea Match

