How to Watch Chelsea vs. Dortmund in UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Live For Free on Paramount+

The UEFA Champions League has entered its round of 16, and the knockout phase is in full swing. The second leg of the round of 16 will continue on Tuesday, March 7 when Chelsea takes on Borussia Dortmund for the second time. Dortmund took the first match 1-0, which means Chelsea has a bit of a hole to climb out of if it wants to advance past the round of 16. You can watch the game live at no cost with a 30-day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium with Code: ADVANCE.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Dortmund

When: Tuesday, March 7 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 7 at 3 p.m. ET TV: Paramount+

About Chelsea vs. Dortmund

In each leg of the round of 16, teams play two matches against each other, one each in front of their home crowds. Chelsea first met Borussia Dortmund at home, dropping the match 1-0 and disappointing the 80,000-plus fans who were on hand to see it live. Now Dortmund must avoid the same type of letdown, as it travels home to face Chelsea with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line.

Chelsea might be getting some much-needed reinforcements for the match. Reece James and Christian Pulisic could both return to the lineup for the club, but Dortmund is riding an 11-victory streak across all competitions. Which squad will emerge victorious, and which will have to face another UEFA Champions League offseason knowing they were so close to the endgame?

Can You Stream Chelsea vs. Dortmund For Free?

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Chelsea vs. Dortmund on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

