How to Watch ‘Cherish the Day’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Romance is in the air, as Ava DuVernay’s “Cherish the Day” is returning to OWN for its second season premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The second season of this romantic anthology series will follow a new set of characters in a new setting. The second season features the story of two former lovers torn apart by life but brought back together to see if their love can carry them through. You’ll need a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM to ensure you don’t miss a second of this season of “Cherish the Day.”

How to Watch ‘Cherish the Day’ Season 2 Premiere

When: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET TV: OWN

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘Cherish the Day’

“Cherish the Day” is an anthology series that chronicles the relationship of one couple over the course of a season. In Season 2, the rekindling of a romance is told, the love story of Ellis Moran (Henry Simmons) and Sunday St. James (Joy Bryant), who fell in love in high school but find themselves reunited in beautiful New Orleans.

Ellis is a former basketball player who is now a single father of two, and Sunday is a vegetarian celebrity chef on the cusp of fame. Mandeville “MV” St. James (Richard Roundtree) is a proud, loving, wry-humored former judge and widowed father of Sunday, and Anastasia (Terri J. Vaughn) is Ellis’ soon-to-be ex-wife and the mother of their children. ”Cherish the Day” stars Joy Bryant and Henry Simmons.

The first season of “Cherish the Day” starred Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller, and the legendary Cicely Tyson, and picked up the No. 1 position in its time slot the entire cable landscape with Black women, households, and total viewers. The show’s intricate storyline and positive critical and audience reception has helped build anticipation for the new season.

“The goal of “Cherish the Day” is to interrogate your own love relationships as you watch,” DuVernay said after the finale of season one. “And hopefully you discover more about yourself as you discover the characters.”

How to Stream ‘Cherish the Day’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Cherish the Day” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

