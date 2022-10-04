 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
OWN

How to Watch ‘Cherish the Day’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

Romance is in the air, as Ava DuVernay’s “Cherish the Day” is returning to OWN for its second season premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The second season of this romantic anthology series will follow a new set of characters in a new setting. The second season features the story of two former lovers torn apart by life but brought back together to see if their love can carry them through. You’ll need a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM to ensure you don’t miss a second of this season of “Cherish the Day.”

How to Watch ‘Cherish the Day’ Season 2 Premiere

About ‘Cherish the Day’

“Cherish the Day” is an anthology series that chronicles the relationship of one couple over the course of a season. In Season 2, the rekindling of a romance is told, the love story of Ellis Moran (Henry Simmons) and Sunday St. James (Joy Bryant), who fell in love in high school but find themselves reunited in beautiful New Orleans.

Ellis is a former basketball player who is now a single father of two, and Sunday is a vegetarian celebrity chef on the cusp of fame. Mandeville “MV” St. James (Richard Roundtree) is a proud, loving, wry-humored former judge and widowed father of Sunday, and Anastasia (Terri J. Vaughn) is Ellis’ soon-to-be ex-wife and the mother of their children. ”Cherish the Day” stars Joy Bryant and Henry Simmons.

The first season of “Cherish the Day” starred Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller, and the legendary Cicely Tyson, and picked up the No. 1 position in its time slot the entire cable landscape with Black women, households, and total viewers. The show’s intricate storyline and positive critical and audience reception has helped build anticipation for the new season.

“The goal of “Cherish the Day” is to interrogate your own love relationships as you watch,” DuVernay said after the finale of season one. “And hopefully you discover more about yourself as you discover the characters.”

How to Stream ‘Cherish the Day’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Cherish the Day” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
OWN≥ $89.99--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: OWN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: OWN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: OWN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: OWN + 18 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: OWN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch the 'Cherish the Day' Season 2 Trailer:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.