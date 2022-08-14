 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hallmark Channel Chesapeake Shores

How to Watch ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Hallmark Channel’s “Chesapeake Shores” is coming to an end with the sixth and final season premiering this weekend. The last season of “Chesapeake Shores” premieres on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. Ahead of the Season 6 premiere, Season 5 will air on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Premiere

About ‘Chesapeake Shores’

The O’Brien family’s story continues in one last season of “Chesapeake Shores.” The new season should answer fans’ questions from last season with many different storylines to be explored.

After Season 5 ended on a cliffhanger with Connor’s shocking collapse, viewers will finally learn his fate. Last season, Abby sent a text message to one of the two men, Evan and Jay, in her life, and the recipient will soon be revealed. Bree and Luke also entered a fresh relationship, and David was faced with a tough decision about his father’s secrets and whether he should tell Jessi.

Meghan Ory (Abby), Robert Buckley (Evan), Treat Williams (Mick), Barbara Niven (Megan), Laci J. Mailey (Jess), Emilie Ullerup (Bree), Brendan Penny (Kevin), and Andrew Francis (Connor) all return for Season 6. At the end of Season 5, Jesse Metcalfe left his role as musician Trace Riley.

The final chapter of “Chesapeake Shores” features 10 episodes.

How to Stream ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Chesapeake Shores” Season 6 premiere on Hallmark Channel using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Hallmark Channel-^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: Hallmark Channel

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 17 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Preview of 'Chesapeake Shores' Season 6:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.