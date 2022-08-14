How to Watch ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Hallmark Channel’s “Chesapeake Shores” is coming to an end with the sixth and final season premiering this weekend. The last season of “Chesapeake Shores” premieres on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. Ahead of the Season 6 premiere, Season 5 will air on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Premiere

When: Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. ET TV: Hallmark Channel

About ‘Chesapeake Shores’

The O’Brien family’s story continues in one last season of “Chesapeake Shores.” The new season should answer fans’ questions from last season with many different storylines to be explored.

After Season 5 ended on a cliffhanger with Connor’s shocking collapse, viewers will finally learn his fate. Last season, Abby sent a text message to one of the two men, Evan and Jay, in her life, and the recipient will soon be revealed. Bree and Luke also entered a fresh relationship, and David was faced with a tough decision about his father’s secrets and whether he should tell Jessi.

Meghan Ory (Abby), Robert Buckley (Evan), Treat Williams (Mick), Barbara Niven (Megan), Laci J. Mailey (Jess), Emilie Ullerup (Bree), Brendan Penny (Kevin), and Andrew Francis (Connor) all return for Season 6. At the end of Season 5, Jesse Metcalfe left his role as musician Trace Riley.

The final chapter of “Chesapeake Shores” features 10 episodes.

How to Stream ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Chesapeake Shores” Season 6 premiere on Hallmark Channel using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options