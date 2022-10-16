How to Watch ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Series Finale for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s time to catch up with the O’Briens one last time before saying goodbye to “Chesapeake Shores” for good. Since its debut in 2016 on the Hallmark Channel, the show has followed the O’Brien family through different seasons of life and many ups and downs. The highly-anticipated Season 6 finale, which also marks the end of the series, premieres on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Get comfy on the couch for a final farewell to “Chesapeake Shores” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘Chesapeake Shores’

If we know our Hallmark, “Chesapeake Shores” may just end with a happily ever after. The final episode captures several joyous occasions in the O’Brien family’s life, from the arrival of Sarah and Kevin’s baby and Mick and Megan’s final wedding preparations. Amid all of these celebrations, there are opportunities for everyone to come back together and move past their differences. There might even be a few big surprises ahead in the final episode.

Hopefully the last chapter will give viewers the answers they’re desperately seeking. There are still unanswered questions about Mandrake’s work situation and how things are with Evan. Plus, the outcome of Dennis’ case remains unknown. For years, the show’s loyal fans have been waiting for Abby to find the perfect match. Tune in this weekend to see it all unfold.

Hallmark’s “Chesapeake Shores” stars Jessica Sipos, Brendan Penny, Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Wesley Salter, Robert Buckley, Andrew Francis, Meghan Ory, and Malcolm Stewart.

If you wish to rewatch the entire series, you can find it on-demand on Hallmark Movies Now, which offers a free 7-day trial.

