How to Watch ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Series Finale for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

It’s time to catch up with the O’Briens one last time before saying goodbye to “Chesapeake Shores” for good. Since its debut in 2016 on the Hallmark Channel, the show has followed the O’Brien family through different seasons of life and many ups and downs. The highly-anticipated Season 6 finale, which also marks the end of the series, premieres on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Get comfy on the couch for a final farewell to “Chesapeake Shores” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Finale

You can also stream the series on Hallmark Movies Now.

About ‘Chesapeake Shores’

If we know our Hallmark, “Chesapeake Shores” may just end with a happily ever after. The final episode captures several joyous occasions in the O’Brien family’s life, from the arrival of Sarah and Kevin’s baby and Mick and Megan’s final wedding preparations. Amid all of these celebrations, there are opportunities for everyone to come back together and move past their differences. There might even be a few big surprises ahead in the final episode.

Hopefully the last chapter will give viewers the answers they’re desperately seeking. There are still unanswered questions about Mandrake’s work situation and how things are with Evan. Plus, the outcome of Dennis’ case remains unknown. For years, the show’s loyal fans have been waiting for Abby to find the perfect match. Tune in this weekend to see it all unfold.

Hallmark’s “Chesapeake Shores” stars Jessica Sipos, Brendan Penny, Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Wesley Salter, Robert Buckley, Andrew Francis, Meghan Ory, and Malcolm Stewart.

If you wish to rewatch the entire series, you can find it on-demand on Hallmark Movies Now, which offers a free 7-day trial.

How to Stream ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the “Chesapeake Shores” Season 6 finale on Hallmark Channel using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Hallmark Channel-^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: Hallmark Channel

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 17 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 31 Top Cable Channels

Take a Look at the 'Chesapeake Shores' Season 6 Finale Trailer:

