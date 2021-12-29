How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on December 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Chicago+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Top scorers face off in Chicago-Atlanta matchup

Atlanta Hawks (15-18, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (21-10, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA’s top scorers, DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young, meet when Chicago and Atlanta hit the court. DeRozan is fifth in the NBA averaging 27.0 points per game and Young ranks fourth in the league averaging 27.3 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 12-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Chicago ranks third in the league shooting 37.8% from downtown, led by Alfonzo McKinnie shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Hawks have gone 9-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 9-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Bulls defeated the Hawks 130-118 in their last meeting on Dec. 28. DeRozan led the Bulls with 35 points, and Cameron Reddish led the Hawks with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 27 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 29.1 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Young is scoring 27.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 20.4 points and 8.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 114.7 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 110.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hamstring), Tony Bradley: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (health and safety protocols), Alfonzo McKinnie: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Caruso: out (foot).

Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (health and safety protocols), John Collins: out (health and safety protocols), Danilo Gallinari: out (health and safety protocols), Delon Wright: out (health protocols), Wes Iwundu: out (health and safety protocols), Lou Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: out (health and safety protocols), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring), Kevin Huerter: out (health protocols), Sharife Cooper: out (health protocols).