How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on April 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: DeRozan leads Chicago against Boston after 40-point game

Boston Celtics (49-30, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-34, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Boston Celtics after DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 127-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls are 29-21 in conference games. Chicago is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.6 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Celtics are 32-18 in Eastern Conference play. Boston is fourth in the NBA with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 6.8.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 114-112 on Jan. 16, with Tatum scoring 23 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and five assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 24.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Tatum is averaging 27 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 28.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 108.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 123.3 points, 44.0 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Zach LaVine: day to day (knee), Matt Thomas: day to day (leg), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (knee), Nik Stauskas: day to day (ankle).

