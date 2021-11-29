How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on November 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: DeRozan leads Chicago into matchup with Charlotte

By The Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets (13-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (13-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago into a matchup against Charlotte. He ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 25.8 points per game.

The Bulls are 7-5 against conference opponents. Chicago is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 9.2.

The Hornets are 9-4 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte is third in the league with 26.5 assists per game led by LaMelo Ball averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is scoring 25.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 24.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Ball is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, eight assists and 1.9 steals. Terry Rozier is averaging 19.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 106.1 points, 42.1 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

Hornets: 8-2, averaging 114.2 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).

Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (calf).