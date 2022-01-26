How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on January 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: DeRozan and the Bulls play the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (29-17, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago into a matchup with Toronto. He’s sixth in the NBA scoring 26.3 points per game.

The Bulls are 19-11 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago averages 110.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 15-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is fifth in the NBA scoring 15.2 fast break points per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 3.2.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting 111-108 on Oct. 25, with DeRozan scoring 26 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 26.3 points and 4.8 assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 18.4 points, 10 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 21.7 points, seven assists and 1.7 steals for the Raptors. Siakam is averaging 23.2 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 107.1 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 104.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee), Tyler Cook: day to day (eye), Nikola Vucevic: day to day (knee).

Raptors: Scottie Barnes: day to day (wrist), Khem Birch: out (nose), Goran Dragic: out (personal), Fred VanVleet: out (knee), David Johnson: out (health and safety protocols).