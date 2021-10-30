 Skip to Content
How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Chicago+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99-----
NBC Sports Chicago+----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Chicago+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago+ + 31 Top Cable Channels

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Utah plays Chicago on 4-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Utah Jazz (4-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Jazz take on Chicago.

Chicago finished 31-40 overall last season while going 15-21 at home. The Bulls averaged 111.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.7 last season.

Utah went 28-14 in Western Conference play and 21-15 on the road a season ago. The Jazz averaged 6.6 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder), Patrick Williams: day to day (left wrist).

Jazz: Miye Oni: out (illness), Rudy Gay: out (right heel).

