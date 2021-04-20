How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds Streaming Live Online on April 20, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Eduardo Escobar and the Diamondbacks will take on the Reds Tuesday.

The Reds are 7-2 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati ranks fourth in the MLB in hitting with a .262 batting average, Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .368.

The Diamondbacks have gone 4-7 away from home. Arizona has hit 22 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Eduardo Escobar leads them with six, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 7-0. Luke Weaver recorded his first victory and David Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Arizona. Jose De Leon took his first loss for Cincinnati.

Live TV Streaming Option