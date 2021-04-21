How to Stream Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Online on April 21, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona Plus, Fox Sports Arizona Plus, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- When: Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Arizona Plus, Fox Sports Arizona Plus, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio
- Stream: Watch with
In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona Plus. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Arizona Plus, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.
