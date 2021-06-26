MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on June 26, 2021: TV Schedule

On Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (5-3, 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (2-10, 5.61 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -121, Braves +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves will take on the Reds Saturday.

The Reds are 17-17 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .250 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Nick Castellanos leads the team with an average of .349.

The Braves are 16-19 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .423, good for second in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .592 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-2. Drew Smyly earned his fifth victory and Dansby Swanson went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Vladimir Gutierrez registered his second loss for Cincinnati.

Live TV Streaming Option