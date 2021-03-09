How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Game on March 9, 2021 Live Online
On Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 8:05 PM EST, the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- When: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 8:05 PM EST
- TV: Spectrum SportsNet LA
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In the Los Angeles area, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. If you want to stream games on Spectrum SportsNet LA all season long, you will need a subscription to available with a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.
If you are a Reds fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Ohio (soon to be Bally Sports Ohio) all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Spectrum SportsNet LA
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-