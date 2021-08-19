How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on August 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-5, 3.08 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (6-12, 4.45 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -240, Marlins +195; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Miami will meet on Thursday.

The Reds are 32-29 on their home turf. Cincinnati is hitting a collective batting average of .252 this season, led by Nick Castellanos with an average of .313.

The Marlins have gone 21-40 away from home. Miami’s lineup has 122 home runs this season, Jesus Aguilar leads the club with 22 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos ranks second on the Reds with 52 extra base hits and is batting .313.

Aguilar leads the Marlins with 106 hits and is batting .265.

