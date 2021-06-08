How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on June 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (1-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -130, Brewers +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Corbin Burnes. Burnes threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts against Arizona.

The Reds are 15-10 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .324, good for second in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .415.

The Brewers have gone 12-9 against division opponents. Milwaukee has hit 75 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Avisail Garcia leads the team with 11, averaging one every 16.5 at-bats.

The Brewers won the last meeting 9-4. Brad Boxberger recorded his first victory and Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Milwaukee. Luis Castillo took his seventh loss for Cincinnati.

