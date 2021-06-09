How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream on June 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -101, Brewers -115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Reds Wednesday.

The Reds are 15-11 against opponents from the NL Central. Cincinnati has slugged .427, good for second in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with a .654 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Brewers have gone 13-9 against division opponents. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .211 batting average. Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .315.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-1. Adrian Houser earned his fourth victory and Avisail Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Milwaukee. Ryan Hendrix took his first loss for Cincinnati.

