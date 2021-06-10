How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Streaming on June 10, 2021: TV Options

On Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-1, 2.25 ERA, .88 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (2-8, 6.63 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds +106, Brewers -122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Reds Thursday.

The Reds are 16-11 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .325 is second in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the club with an OBP of .412.

The Brewers are 13-10 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .212 batting average. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .311.

The Reds won the last meeting 7-3. Vladimir Gutierrez earned his second victory and Tyler Stephenson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI for Cincinnati. Brett Anderson took his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

Live TV Streaming Option