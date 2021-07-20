 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on July 20, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Robert Stock (0-2, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Wade Miley (7-4, 2.80 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -110, Mets -101; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Reds Tuesday.

The Reds are 23-24 on their home turf. Cincinnati’s lineup has 115 home runs this season, Jesse Winker leads the club with 19 homers.

The Mets are 21-28 in road games. New York has slugged .384 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .484.

The Mets won the last meeting 15-11. Anthony Banda earned his first victory and Michael Conforto went 3-for-6 with two home runs and three RBI for New York. Edgar Garcia took his first loss for Cincinnati.

