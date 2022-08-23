How to Watch ‘Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Dust off your most elegant ball outfit Disney fans, and don’t forget your glass slippers! Just in time for the 25th anniversary of the live-action adaptation of the classic Disney film, “Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20” is coming to ABC on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The special will give an in-depth perspective on the beloved musical which starred Brandy, Whitney Houston, and more. Fans of the 1997 version of “Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella” won’t want to miss this event! You can watch it with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20’

When: Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

“Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20” will also be available to stream on Hulu on Aug. 24.

About ‘Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20’

“Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20” will go behind the scenes of “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” the third television version of the iconic song-writing team’s musical fairy tale. The star-studded cast included Brandy, Whitney Houston, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox will share their memories of making the film.

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” was a groundbreaking adaptation, featuring a Black performer as Cinderella (Brandy) and The Fairy Godmother (Whitney Houston) for the first time. The special will explore the film’s impacts on representation in Hollywood, with interviews from other actors and admirers who were particularly affected by the film.

“We’re delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ is being celebrated on its original network,” said Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s unforgettable score is truly timeless - still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their ‘Cinderella’ first charmed the largest audience in television history.”

And stay tuned after the special, because immediately following its conclusion, The Wonderful World of Disney will air the original film on ABC!

Can You Watch ‘Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20’ For Free?

Yes! There are several ways to catch “Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20” for free. Linear TV viewers with antennas can watch it live on ABC. Cord cutters can also stream the show with a five day free trial to DirecTV Stream.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20’ on DirecTV Stream?

DirecTV Stream is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

