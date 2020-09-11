Clemson at Wake Forest Live Stream: Watch Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, September 12th, at 7:30 PM ET, the #1 Clemson Tigers face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons from Truist Field in Winston-Salem, NC. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Clemson Tigers @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

When: Saturday, September 12th @ 7:30 PM ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV

Most of the offense will come from Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne for the top-ranked Tigers.

Wake Forest is coming off of four straight bowl games, with the hope of another one this season. In the past, they had a powerhouse offense, but now will rely on their more experience defense.

If Wake Forest is to win, it would be an upset, as Clemson hasn’t lost to them since 2008. Wake Forest has only won 17 of the 85 meetings between the two schools.

