How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on March 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Los Angeles faces Cleveland for non-conference matchup

Los Angeles Clippers (36-34, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (38-29, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -6.5; over/under is 211.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Los Angeles Clippers in non-conference play.

The Cavaliers are 20-11 on their home court. Cleveland is the top team in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up 103.7 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Clippers are 16-20 in road games. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Paul George averaging 6.7.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 92-79 in the last matchup on Oct. 28. Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 26 points, and Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 21.1 points and 8.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Luke Kennard averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Jackson is averaging 19.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 107.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 110.8 points, 47.0 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (ankle), Rajon Rondo: day to day (ankle), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Caris LeVert: day to day (foot).

Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Robert Covington: day to day (personal), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).