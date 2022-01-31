How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on January 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Cleveland takes on New Orleans, looks for 5th straight home win

New Orleans Pelicans (18-31, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-20, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -9.5; over/under is 212.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Cavaliers take on New Orleans.

The Cavaliers have gone 15-9 in home games. Cleveland ranks second in the NBA allowing only 102.5 points per game while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Pelicans are 7-18 on the road. New Orleans is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 108-104 in the last matchup on Dec. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is scoring 19.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 16.1 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Devonte’ Graham is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 14 points and 4.5 assists. Herbert Jones is shooting 54.3% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 106.8 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 106.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: day to day (ankle), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Jonas Valanciunas: day to day (illness), Josh Hart: day to day (knee), Trey Murphy III: out (health and safety protocols).