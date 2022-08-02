How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on August 2, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians take on the Diamondbacks after Gimenez's 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (45-57, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (53-49, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (5-2, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (7-7, 3.24 ERA, .98 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -139, Diamondbacks +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Andres Gimenez had four hits on Monday in a 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Cleveland has a 53-49 record overall and a 26-19 record in home games. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .388.

Arizona has an 18-30 record in road games and a 45-57 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 32-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 34 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 84 RBI for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 16-for-47 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte is fourth on the Diamondbacks with a .261 batting average, and has 30 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 43 walks and 36 RBI. Jake McCarthy is 11-for-33 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .241 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)