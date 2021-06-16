How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream on June 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-1, 4.13 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Indians: Aaron Civale (9-2, 3.17 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians -158, Orioles +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Indians are 18-13 on their home turf. Cleveland has a collective batting average of .224 this season, led by Amed Rosario with an average of .274.

The Orioles are 11-23 on the road. Baltimore is slugging .389 as a unit. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a slugging percentage of .522.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-2. James Karinchak secured his fourth victory and Bobby Bradley went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Cleveland. Matt Harvey took his eighth loss for Baltimore.

