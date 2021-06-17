MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Indians Live Without Cable on June 17, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or MASN, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-7, 5.64 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (0-1, 20.25 ERA, 3.75 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last seven games.

The Indians are 19-13 on their home turf. Cleveland has hit 73 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the club with 15, averaging one every 15.6 at-bats.

The Orioles are 11-24 on the road. Baltimore has a collective on-base percentage of .299, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .389.

The Indians won the last meeting 8-7. Aaron Civale earned his 10th victory and Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Cleveland. Keegan Akin registered his second loss for Baltimore.

