How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Live Online on May 7, 2021: No Cable/Satellite
On Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cleveland Indians vs. Cincinnati Reds
- When: Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio
- Stream: Watch with
In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.
Cincinnati heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Sonny Gray. Gray went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with eight strikeouts against Chicago.
Reds: Wade Miley (3-2, 2.67 ERA, .96 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (2-3, 4.78 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)
The Indians are 7-6 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has slugged .396 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the team with a .626 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and eight home runs.
The Reds are 4-8 on the road. Cincinnati has hit 43 home runs this season, second in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the club with nine, averaging one every 12 at-bats.
The Indians won the last meeting 6-3. Shane Bieber earned his second victory and Roberto Perez went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Cleveland. Wade Miley took his first loss for Cincinnati.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Ohio
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Ohio
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SportsTime Ohio
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-