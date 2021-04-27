How to Watch Twins vs. Indians Live Stream on April 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Minnesota Twins

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Minnesota enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Indians are 8-6 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has hit 26 home runs this season, eleventh in the American League. Jordan Luplow leads the team with six, averaging one every eight at-bats.

The Twins are 2-2 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has slugged .385 this season. Byron Buxton leads the team with a .818 slugging percentage, including 12 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-3. Emmanuel Clase earned his second victory and Luplow went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Cleveland. Alex Colome registered his third loss for Minnesota.

