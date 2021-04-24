MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Yankees vs. Indians Live Online on April 24, 2021: TV Channels
On Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees
- When: Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT
- TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio
- Stream: Watch with
In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees games all year long.
Cleveland enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Gerrit Cole (2-1, 1.82 ERA, .81 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) pitches for the Yankees, while Shane Bieber (2-1, 2.46 ERA, .92 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) is on the mound for the Indians. This is a matchup of two of the best pitches in baseball.
The Indians are 4-4 on their home turf. Cleveland has hit 23 home runs this season, tenth in the American League. Jose Ramirez leads the club with four while slugging .438.
The Yankees are 4-4 on the road. New York has a team on-base percentage of .303, good for first in the league. Aaron Judge leads the club with a mark of .362.
The Yankees won the last meeting 6-3. Domingo German earned his first victory and Kyle Higashioka went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for New York. Nick Wittgren registered his first loss for Cleveland.
