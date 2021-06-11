How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online on June 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, June 11, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Seattle Mariners

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justin Dunn (1-2, 0.00 ERA) Indians: Aaron Civale (8-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians -160, Mariners +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Seattle will play on Friday.

The Indians are 14-12 in home games in 2020. The Cleveland pitching staff averages 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Shane Bieber leads them with a mark of 12.9.

The Mariners are 14-19 in road games. Seattle ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .208 batting average. J.P. Crawford leads the club with an average of .272.

The Mariners won the last meeting 3-2. Paul Sewald recorded his first victory and Mitch Haniger went 2-for-2 with two doubles for Seattle. Bieber took his third loss for Cleveland.

