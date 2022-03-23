How to Watch ‘Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances’ Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

“Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances” is a new four-episode music and interview series from legendary music producer Clive Davis, which will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Wednesday, March 23. Watch with a 30-day free trial to Paramount+.

How to Watch ‘Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances’

About ‘Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances’

In this special miniseries, Davis will highlight some of his favorite musical performances from the last few decades. It will feature Clive providing personalized introductions as well as full archival performances. The special will also include exclusive interviews with the producer and each of the musical artists. A bonus fourth episode with extended interviews will also be available.

Viewers can enjoy full concert performances from legends such as Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, the Notorious BIG, Prince, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Queen, Alicia Keys with Jay-Z, HER, Bee Gees, Joni Mitchell, Ray Charles and Willie Nelson, and Rod Stewart.

On top of the stellar lineup, the series also features exclusive interviews with stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, H.E.R., Carole King, Rod Stewart, Barry Gibb, Alicia Keys, Joni Mitchell, Jamie Foxx, Brian May, and Roger Taylor.

“These interviews stand out among my proudest achievements. They’ve received phenomenal response, presenting these all-time artists in a light never seen before. The performances are truly iconic indeed, jaw-dropping in every way,” Davis said.

