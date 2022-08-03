 Skip to Content
How to Watch CMA Fest 2022 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Country music fans are in for a treat with the 2022 CMA Fest concert special airing on ABC tonight. The festival ran from June 9-12 in Nashville, Tenn. Now, the highlights from the four-day event are available for viewers to enjoy from all over the country. Watch it on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8/7c. You can watch the concert special with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2022 CMA Fest

About ‘CMA Fest’

Dierks Bentley and Elle King took the stage and hosted the country music festival earlier this summer. Throughout the four-day festival, some of the biggest names in country music performed in honor of this special event. The concert special features a total of 30 performances and collaborations.

Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, and Carly Pearce with Wynonna Judd are among the artists who performed at this summer’s huge music event. All of the country music stars who graced the stage donated their time. Because of this, a percentage of ticket sales benefits music education through the CMA Foundation.

The special is three hours long and is jam-packed with incredible performances and fun highlights from the in-person festival at Nissan Stadium. “CMA Fest” is the longest-running country music festival and is referred to as the “Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience.”

How to Stream ‘CMA Fest’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “CMA Fest” live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

Watch a Preview of 'CMA Fest:'

