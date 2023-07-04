How to Watch CNN’s 2023 ‘The Fourth in America’ Live Online Without Cable

If the weather puts a damper on your festivities or you don’t want to navigate the crowds, traffic, and parking chaos, streaming CNN’s 2023 “The Fourth in America” is the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day. Maybe you prefer to hang out at home or have young children who can’t stay out so late. With a star-studded schedule of musical guests, you won’t want to miss a moment of the action. CNN’s 2023 “The Fourth in America” airs live on Tuesday, July 4 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET, so you’ll be entertained all night long! You can watch CNN with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

Limited Time: Get 62.5% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $15). Offer ends soon.

About CNN's 2023 'The Fourth in America'

If you would prefer to celebrate the Fourth of July from the comfort of your home this year, look no further than CNN’s 2023 “The Fourth in America.” One of the major perks of tuning in is getting to see fireworks displays from across the country. You will have the chance to enjoy the brightest, boldest, and biggest shows all over the United States. Beautiful fireworks shows will air live from Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Jacksonville, Nashville, Niagara Falls, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, Seward, Alaska, and Washington DC.

The United States Air Force is slated to put on a meaningful performance. Throughout the evening, enjoy music from Alanis Morissette, The All-American Rejects, Darius Rucker, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, Flo Rida, Leon Bridges, Post Malone, Sheryl Crow, Smash Mouth, Zac Brown Band, and The Plain White T’s. Other performances fill the night’s schedule too, so be sure to stick around.

CNN has coverage on both the East and West coasts. CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash and CNN Anchor Boris Sanchez are handling the show from Washington DC. In San Diego, viewers will hear from CNN Anchor Victor Blackwell and CNN Contributor Cari Champion.

Can you watch CNN's 2023 'The Fourth in America' for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch CNN as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch CNN’s 2023 ‘The Fourth in America’ with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

What devices can you use to stream CNN's 2023 'The Fourth in America'?

You can watch CNN on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

CNN's 2023 'The Fourth in America' Trailer