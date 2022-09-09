How to Watch ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Premiere On Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The newest chapter of the hit Netflix show “Cobra Kai” is coming to streaming on Sept. 9. After the villainous Terry Silver resurfaced in Season 4, Daniel and Johnny must join forces to protect their students against a Cobra Kai dojo that has returned to its old, sinister ways. Can they stop Silver once and for all? Find out this season as you watch all of the board-breaking, crane-kicking action with a Subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch Season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’

When: Friday, Sept. 9

Friday, Sept. 9 TV: Netflix

Netflix Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Netflix.

About ‘Cobra Kai’

Uncertainty reigns over the Los Angeles karate scene at the beginning of Season 5 of “Cobra Kai.” Miguel, Johnny Lawrence’s first student when he reopened the Cobra Kai dojo, disappeared from his scheduled fight at the annual All-Valley Karate Tournament in order to begin the search for his father. Meanwhile, John Kreese rots in jail while Terry Silver continues to instill his “No Mercy” philosophy to his Cobra Kai students. Johnny has set karate aside in order to focus on his personal life, which leaves Daniel LaRusso to face Silver and Cobra Kai alone, until he calls on an old friend for aid.

“Cobra Kai” was originally developed for YouTube Premium (then called YouTube Red) in 2017, and the first two seasons were streamed there. It moved to Netflix beginning with the third season in 2021, and has been a hit for the streamer ever since.

The show features several characters and actors from the original film series, including William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen, Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, and Martin Kove as John Kreese.

Can You Stream ‘Cobra Kai’ For Free?

Sadly no. “Cobra Kai” is a Netflix exclusive, and Netflix does not currently offer a free trial to any of its subscription tiers. The cheapest option is a subscription to Netflix’s basic tier, which runs $9.99/month.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Cobra Kai’ on Netflix?

Netflix is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

