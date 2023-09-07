 Skip to Content
How to Watch Coco Gauff in the 2023 US Open Women’s Semifinals Live For Free Without Cable

The 2023 U.S. Open Women’s Semifinals will feature some of the top tennis players in the entire world. The semis begin on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. ET, and will be available on ESPN and ESPN+. American tennis fans will have to favorites to root for, as both Coco Gauff and Madison Keys have advanced to the semifinal round, and could end up facing each other in the finals! See if they can make it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 U.S. Open Women’s Semifinals

The 2023 U.S. Open Women’s Semifinals will also be available to stream live in their entirety on ESPN+.

About 2023 U.S. Open Women’s Semifinals

Gauff has been the talk of the U.S. Open so far. She’s the sixth-ranked WTA player in the world, and at just 19 years old, she could become the youngest American to reach a U.S. Open semifinal since Serena Williams accomplished that feat in 2001. She will face the Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova, who played her way into the finals at this year’s French Open.

The second U.S. Open Women’s Semifinal features American Madison Keys, who is the only player in the semifinal round to have played in a U.S. Open final before. She’ll face No. 1 overall Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, who has become the first woman to reach the semifinal in each of the four Grand Slam tournaments since Serena did it in 2016.

How to Stream 2023 U.S. Open Women’s Semifinals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 U.S. Open Women’s Semifinals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, ESPN+, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 16 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch Highlights of Coco Gauff's Quarterfinal Win

