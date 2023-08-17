How to Watch ‘Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks’ Series Premiere

“Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks” is similar to the original series as it takes on murder cases that have hit dead ends. However, the reboot specifically shows how investigators benefit from scientific advancements to get to the bottom of 10 unsolved crimes. Some of the murders happened as long as 50 years ago, while others are from within the past 20 years.

For decades, these killers have been on the loose and families are desperate for answers. Unfortunately, the science needed to solve these crimes simply wasn’t available until recently. Now, there’s finally a chance to wrap up these unsolved cases. Family members, law enforcement, and the public join forces to bring forward any possible clues. As investigators use DNA evidence to ensure justice is served, the victims’ families also get the closure they’ve been longing for for years.

Throughout the episodes, viewers will hear from experts, investigators, law enforcement, and family members who are fighting for answers. The series reveals how they finally find what they’re looking for. Without the constant advancements in technology, science, and DNA evidence, who knows how long these murder cases would have remained unsolved?

Can you watch ‘Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks’ Series Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Season 1 on Hulu.

‘Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks’ Series Premiere Schedule

All 10 episodes of the first season of “Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks” premiere on Thursday, Aug. 17, so you can binge-watch the fascinating series if you wish. Below, you can find the episode titles:

Episode 1 - A Fatal Path

- A Fatal Path Episode 2 - A Deadly Heist

- A Deadly Heist Episode 3 : - Horror in the Dark

: - Horror in the Dark Episode 4 - Justice for Mary

- Justice for Mary Episode 5 - Fought Like Hell Episode 6 - A Deadly Premonition

- A Deadly Premonition Episode 7 : - Killed for the Cash

: - Killed for the Cash Episode 8 - Deadly Web of Lies

- Deadly Web of Lies Episode 9 : - Death Downstream

: - Death Downstream Episode 10 - Death of a Yellow Rose

Can you watch ‘Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Season 1 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks’ Series Premiere Trailer