How to Watch ‘Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Since 1999, “Cold Case Files” has revisited the cases that seemed to have no leads. Now, the series is getting a spin-off focused on DNA and all of the ways the science behind it has played a key role in solving cold cases. The new series, “Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks,” features 10 episodes, diving in deep to show just how powerful DNA is. The reboot is narrated by Bill Kurtis. You can stream the documentary series on-demand on Hulu beginning Thursday, Aug. 17. You can watch Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
About ‘Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks’ Series Premiere
“Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks” is similar to the original series as it takes on murder cases that have hit dead ends. However, the reboot specifically shows how investigators benefit from scientific advancements to get to the bottom of 10 unsolved crimes. Some of the murders happened as long as 50 years ago, while others are from within the past 20 years.
For decades, these killers have been on the loose and families are desperate for answers. Unfortunately, the science needed to solve these crimes simply wasn’t available until recently. Now, there’s finally a chance to wrap up these unsolved cases. Family members, law enforcement, and the public join forces to bring forward any possible clues. As investigators use DNA evidence to ensure justice is served, the victims’ families also get the closure they’ve been longing for for years.
Throughout the episodes, viewers will hear from experts, investigators, law enforcement, and family members who are fighting for answers. The series reveals how they finally find what they’re looking for. Without the constant advancements in technology, science, and DNA evidence, who knows how long these murder cases would have remained unsolved?
Can you watch ‘Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks’ Series Premiere for free?
Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Season 1 on Hulu.
‘Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks’ Series Premiere Schedule
All 10 episodes of the first season of “Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks” premiere on Thursday, Aug. 17, so you can binge-watch the fascinating series if you wish. Below, you can find the episode titles:
- Episode 1 - A Fatal Path
- Episode 2 - A Deadly Heist
- Episode 3: - Horror in the Dark
- Episode 4 - Justice for Mary
- Episode 5 - Fought Like Hell
- Episode 6 - A Deadly Premonition
- Episode 7: - Killed for the Cash
- Episode 8 - Deadly Web of Lies
- Episode 9: - Death Downstream
- Episode 10 - Death of a Yellow Rose
Can you watch ‘Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks’ Series Premiere?
You can watch Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Season 1 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks’ Series Premiere Trailer
-
Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Season 1August 17, 2023
Bill Kurtis examines cold cases that are solved through advancements in DNA, along with help from victims’ families, law enforcement and the public. Each episode tells the story of how forensic evidence is used to solve murder cases that have remained unsolved for years.
-
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid's Tale.”
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.