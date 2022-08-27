How to Watch College Football Week 0 2022 Live for Free Without Cable

The last week of summer is where college football shines as the only gridiron action in town. “Week 0” as it is affectionately called, plays host to a number of special matchups designed to whet the palette before Week 1 in the college game. Week 0 starts on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 12 noon ET and runs all day long. You can watch all of the action with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Though the majority of teams don’t kick off until next weekend, Week 0 is the official start to the college football season, where a handful of schools get the chance to shine before the the slate fills up next week. This year, it gives a couple of teams the chance to travel for a game without having to worry about playing next week as Nebraska and Northwestern will face off in a Big Ten tilt in Dublin, Ireland. Week 0 is also another week for college football to shine without the pros cluttering up the weekend, as the NFL doesn’t start until Sept. 11.

In short, it’s college football a week early. Don’t overthink it, just get your snacks and drinks ready to veg out for 10 hours.

Time (ET) Matchup Network 12 p.m. Austin Peay at WKU CBS Sports Network 12:30 p.m. Nebraska vs. Northwestern (in Dublin, Ireland) FOX 3:30 p.m. Idaho State at UNLV CBS Sports Network 4 p.m. UConn at Utah State FS1 4 p.m. Wyoming at Illinois Big Ten Network 5 p.m. Duquesne at Florida State ACC Network 7 p.m. Charlotte at Florida Atlantic CBS Sports Network 8:15 p.m. Florida A&M at North Carolina ACC Network 9 p.m. North Texas at UTEP Stadium 10 p.m. Nevada at New Mexico State ESPN2 10:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at Hawaii CBS Sports Network

