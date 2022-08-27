 Skip to Content
How to Watch College Football Week 0 2022 Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The last week of summer is where college football shines as the only gridiron action in town. “Week 0” as it is affectionately called, plays host to a number of special matchups designed to whet the palette before Week 1 in the college game. Week 0 starts on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 12 noon ET and runs all day long. You can watch all of the action with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch College Football Week 0 Live for Free Without Cable

About College Football’s “Week 0”

Though the majority of teams don’t kick off until next weekend, Week 0 is the official start to the college football season, where a handful of schools get the chance to shine before the the slate fills up next week. This year, it gives a couple of teams the chance to travel for a game without having to worry about playing next week as Nebraska and Northwestern will face off in a Big Ten tilt in Dublin, Ireland. Week 0 is also another week for college football to shine without the pros cluttering up the weekend, as the NFL doesn’t start until Sept. 11.

In short, it’s college football a week early. Don’t overthink it, just get your snacks and drinks ready to veg out for 10 hours.

2022 College Football Week 0 Schedule

Time (ET) Matchup Network
12 p.m. Austin Peay at WKU CBS Sports Network
12:30 p.m. Nebraska vs. Northwestern (in Dublin, Ireland) FOX
3:30 p.m. Idaho State at UNLV CBS Sports Network
4 p.m. UConn at Utah State FS1
4 p.m. Wyoming at Illinois Big Ten Network
5 p.m. Duquesne at Florida State ACC Network
7 p.m. Charlotte at Florida Atlantic CBS Sports Network
8:15 p.m. Florida A&M at North Carolina ACC Network
9 p.m. North Texas at UTEP Stadium
10 p.m. Nevada at New Mexico State ESPN2
10:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at Hawaii CBS Sports Network

How to Stream 2022 College Football Week 0 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 College Football Week 0 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
CBS Sports Network≥ $104.99---
Fox--
ESPN--
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)--
Big Ten Network≥ $89.99--^
$11
ACC Network≥ $89.99-^
$11		-
ESPN2--
Stadium-^
$11		----^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network, Fox, ESPN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), Big Ten Network, ACC Network, and ESPN2 + 26 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Stadium

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network, Fox, ESPN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), Big Ten Network, ACC Network, and ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network, Fox, ESPN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), Big Ten Network, ACC Network, and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network, Fox, ESPN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), Big Ten Network, ACC Network, and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Stadium

Sling TV

Price: $50
Includes: Fox, ESPN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and ESPN2 + 26 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $15 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network and ACC Network

