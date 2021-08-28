 Skip to Content
How to Watch College Football’s ‘Week 0’ Games Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Cue the music — it’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, not Christmas, it’s football season. College football starts us off with a “Week 0” full of kickoff extravaganzas, starting with Nebraska at Illinois on Fox. Here’s where and how you can watch every Week 0 Matchup through streaming. You can watch with a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Background

There will be one game — Eastern Illinois at Indiana State — airing exclusively on ESPN+, as well as another; UTEP at New Mexico State airing on Aggie Vision, the official streaming app of New Mexico State athletics. You can watch that game on Bally Sports Arizona as well as local affiliates.

College Football Week 0 Schedule

Time Game Network
1 PM ET Nebraska at Illinois Fox
2 PM ET UConn at Fresno State CBS Sports Network
3:30 PM ET Hawai’i at UCLA ESPN
6 PM ET Eastern Illinois at Indiana State ESPN+
7 PM ET MEAC/SWAC Challenge
Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central (at Atlanta, GA)		 ESPN
9:30 PM ET UTEP at NM State Bally Sports Arizona
10 PM ET Southern Utah at San Jose State CBS Sports Network

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch College Football’s “Week 0” Games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Fox--
CBS Sports Network≥ $94.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $94.99
Includes: ESPN, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox, and CBS Sports Network + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, Fox, and CBS Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, Fox, and CBS Sports Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, Fox, and CBS Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $50
Includes: ESPN and Fox + 26 Top Cable Channels

2021 Week 0 College Football Preview

