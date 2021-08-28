How to Watch College Football’s ‘Week 0’ Games Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile Without Cable
Cue the music — it’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, not Christmas, it’s football season. College football starts us off with a “Week 0” full of kickoff extravaganzas, starting with Nebraska at Illinois on Fox. Here’s where and how you can watch every Week 0 Matchup through streaming. You can watch with a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch College Football’s “Week 0” Games Live For Free Without Cable
- When: Starts Saturday, August 28 at 1 PM ET
- TV: Fox, CBS Sports Network, ESPN
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM
Background
There will be one game — Eastern Illinois at Indiana State — airing exclusively on ESPN+, as well as another; UTEP at New Mexico State airing on Aggie Vision, the official streaming app of New Mexico State athletics. You can watch that game on Bally Sports Arizona as well as local affiliates.
College Football Week 0 Schedule
|Time
|Game
|Network
|1 PM ET
|Nebraska at Illinois
|Fox
|2 PM ET
|UConn at Fresno State
|CBS Sports Network
|3:30 PM ET
|Hawai’i at UCLA
|ESPN
|6 PM ET
|Eastern Illinois at Indiana State
|ESPN+
|7 PM ET
|MEAC/SWAC Challenge
Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central (at Atlanta, GA)
|ESPN
|9:30 PM ET
|UTEP at NM State
|Bally Sports Arizona
|10 PM ET
|Southern Utah at San Jose State
|CBS Sports Network
How to Stream College Football’s “Week 0” Games for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch College Football’s “Week 0” Games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|Bally Sports Arizona
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|CBS Sports Network
|≥ $94.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $94.99
Includes: ESPN, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox, and CBS Sports Network + 34 Top Cable Channels